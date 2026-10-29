Strengthen ANTF

Jammu and Kashmir is fighting a two-front war. One is the visible battle against narcotics flowing across a sensitive border. The other is the quieter, more corrosive damage done to its young people, families and social fabric. Yet the Union Territory's principal instrument in this fight, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), still lacks the institutional architecture that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) prescribed. A proposal drafted by Police Headquarters is reportedly awaiting clearance from the Home Department. Under the Ministry of Home Affairs' NCORD framework, the ANTF is envisaged as the apex nodal agency in each State and Union Territory. Its remit goes well beyond routine policing. It enforces the NDPS Act, 1985 and the PITNDPS Act, 1988. It gathers and shares intelligence with the NCB, border forces and neighbouring police units. It traces and freezes traffickers' assets, runs awareness and rehabilitation drives, and trains officers. Dedicated, specialised personnel insulated from routine law-and-order duties are crucial for its staffing.

Where the model has been properly built, the results have come quickly. Delhi has launched a dedicated ANTF police station able to register and prosecute high-level syndicates independently. Tamil Nadu has sanctioned Rs 264.14 crore for 65 ANTF units with over 2,000 personnel. Rajasthan's ANTF reportedly conducted 258 coordinated strikes in just 175 days, seizing narcotics worth an estimated Rs 563 crore. Maharashtra's seven regional units are reported to have registered 76 key cases, arrested 127 cartel figures, frozen properties worth Rs 74 crore and dismantled an international syndicate operating from Pune. Nationally, asset freezes against narco-offenders are reported to exceed Rs 836 crore. The direction is unmistakable: a specialised, empowered task force can change outcomes within months, not years.

Against this backdrop, J&K's position is troubling. Placed in Category B under the NCB framework, the ANTF should have 71 regular posts and specialist manpower, including a Cyber Expert, a Forensic Accounts specialist and Data Analysts, along with seven functional verticals. Officials say overall manpower is almost equivalent to the prescribed strength. What is missing is precisely what matters most: the specialist posts and dedicated wings covering intelligence and operations, prosecution, demand and harm reduction, research and analysis, and coordination. This is not a bureaucratic technicality. Modern drug networks run on encrypted communication, digital payments and layered financial transactions. Without cyber expertise, digital trails go unexamined. Without forensic accountants, the proceeds of crime go untraced, and the financial spine of the trade stays intact. Patterns and trafficking networks remain unmapped in the absence of data analysts. It can seize consignments but cannot follow the money or dismantle the network.

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The Union Territory's circumstances make the case stronger than anywhere else. J&K has emerged as both a significant transit and smuggling region and a place of deepening addiction. Its long and difficult border, its mountainous terrain and its history of cross-border infiltration make it uniquely vulnerable. Narco-terrorism is a documented reality in which drug proceeds are suspected of financing militancy. Every unplugged route, every untraced rupee and every unexamined phone is a resource for those who wish to destabilise the region. Countering narcotics in J&K is therefore as much a security imperative as a public health one.

The framework also recommends District Anti-Narcotics Task Forces and Counter Trafficking Cells, which would connect village-level intelligence with the UT-level ANTF's analytical capacity. Without them, information from the ground reaches police stations in fragments, and coordination suffers. Equally important is the prosecution vertical. Historically, drug cases have foundered on procedural lapses and weak evidence, and conviction rates remain the Achilles' heel of anti-narcotics work nationwide. Specialised prosecutors and forensic support are what turn arrests into convictions and deter repeat offenders. The framework's emphasis on demand reduction, awareness and rehabilitation matters enormously in a region where addiction has touched thousands of households. A dedicated vertical for harm reduction would give counselling, de-addiction and community outreach the focus and funding they presently lack.

The Home Department should place this proposal on its urgency list and grant final sanction without further delay. J&K has paid too high a price for violence and instability. Aligning the ANTF with the NCB framework is not an administrative exercise; it is an institutional necessity.