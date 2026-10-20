Street play ‘Hosh Mey Awwo Nasha Bhagawo’ staged

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 19: 'Ek Saath Rang Mandal (ESRM)' here today staged street play 'Hosh Mey Awwo Nasha Bhagawo'.

The play was based on a lady committed to social awareness against drug addiction and she starts her campaign to awaken the public against addiction using the slogan 'Hosh Mey Awwo Nasha Bhagawo'.

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This play acted as a proactive call to action targeting families, educational institutes and communities to intervene before substance abuse destroys the lives of young people.

It focused on transitioning from a state of ignorance or denial into full awareness regarding severe consequences of drugs.

The people who witnessed the play appreciated it.

Actors who performed in the play were Shivani, Shalija and Deepak Kumar.