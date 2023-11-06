Streamlining employees’ data

The government of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has encountered a predicament concerning the initial appointment orders of approximately 1000 employees hailing from various government departments. Due to the unavailability of these appointment orders in the Human Resource Management System (JKHRMS), the government has decided to withhold the salaries of these individuals. This comprehensive review has unearthed some intriguing aspects that warrant earnest contemplation. Foremost among them is the striking fact that, even after a year has passed, these 1000 employees have not managed to upload their appointment letters into the system. Furthermore, despite their salaries being in limbo for a considerable duration, they have not proactively furnished any pertinent documentation to validate their appointments as legally binding. This situation raises a compelling query: Are these individuals, in fact, spectral entities within the workforce? If this proves to be the case, the situation becomes even more grave. It is puzzling how the remuneration of these employees continued to be disbursed for an extended period without undergoing any rigorous scrutiny. Even if only a fraction of these employees turn out to be “ghost employees,” it raises questions about the absence of effective checks and balances within the system. This is an exceptionally anomalous situation by any measure and demands a thorough investigation.

Secondly, an additional layer of peculiarity emerges from the fact that, despite originating from diverse departments, more than half of these employees belong to the Health and Medical Education Department. This scenario is highly atypical and disconcerting. Among these health sector employees, there may well be medical professionals who have been absent from their duties for an extended period and have potentially settled elsewhere. The essential question, once again, pertains to how and by whom their salaries were being withdrawn.

The administration has called upon the Administrative Secretaries to collect the requisite documentation from the employees before the appointed committee embarks on the process of scrutinising records. The administration has provided ample opportunities for genuine employees to present their cases, and an array of safeguards have been put in place to safeguard the interests of these employees. The ultimate truth will surface as the process unfolds.

It is noteworthy that the administration has judiciously harnessed technology to compile and organise all pertinent data in an online format. The Jammu & Kashmir Human Resource Management System portal is designed to monitor performance standards, such as the timely submission of monthly performance reports, property returns, and annual performance reports. It also serves as a means to take appropriate action against those who deliberately default or overstay. The HR management system, developed by GAD and NIC, offers comprehensive information. This initiative aligns with the Digital India vision under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, emphasising transparency and efficient governance. All efforts of the administration are dedicated to delivering timely solutions to enhance the overall progress of the UT. These e-initiatives will facilitate better planning for current and future projects by maintaining a comprehensive database of employee strengths and capabilities. Jammu and Kashmir face the unique challenge of having the highest population-to-employee ratio with limited revenue contribution to the nation, relying on the Central Government even for employee salaries. The preliminary undertaking may present certain complexities, but upon its culmination, it offers invaluable utility for the government. Deadwood among employees has to be identified. Governments are now being run in a corporate style; each employee has to be productive and of some utility to the organisation. The administration is trying to merge and have a cohesive workforce to carry forward the development agenda. All malpractices have to stop, and this JKHRMS portal is one way of doing it.