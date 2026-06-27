Strategic power projects in Ladakh set for completion by September

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, June 26: Three major power transmission projects connecting the remote and strategically important areas of Zanskar, Nubra and Siachen Base Camp to the power grid are scheduled for completion by September this year, giving a major boost to power infrastructure in Ladakh.

The projects, being implemented under the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP) at a cost of Rs 1,925 crore, include the 189-km 220 KV transmission line from Drass to Padum and the 79-km 220 KV transmission line from Phyang to Disket.

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Once completed, they will provide round-the-clock electricity to these areas for the first time, reducing dependence on diesel generators and supporting the vision of a carbon-neutral Ladakh.

With the completion of these projects, six of Ladakh’s seven districts, except Changthang, will be connected to the power grid.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, while reviewing the progress of the projects, directed all implementing agencies to ensure their completion within the stipulated timeframe.

He said reliable electricity is vital for improving education, healthcare, tourism, digital connectivity and livelihood opportunities in remote areas, besides strengthening infrastructure along the border.

The projects also include the construction of new substations in Zanskar, Nubra and Changthang, which will significantly improve power supply and benefit people living in some of Ladakh’s most remote and strategically important regions.