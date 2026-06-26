Strategic Power Projects In Ladakh Set For Completion By September This Year

Leh, Jun 26: The Union Territory of Ladakh is all set for a massive transformation in the Power Sector, with completion of three major power transmission projects, connecting strategically significant areas like Zanskar, Nubra and Siachen Base Camp, by September-end this year.

The key power infrastructure projects being implemented under the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP), will ensure an uninterrupted power supply to Zanskar and Nubra up to Siachen Base Camp, reducing the dependence on diesel generators for electricity, and contributing to the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of carbon-neutral Ladakh. With this achievement, six out of the seven districts in Ladakh, barring Changthang, will be connected to power grid.

Lt. Governor VK Saxena was recently briefed about the status of these power infrastructure projects by the Chairman and Managing Director, REC Limited, and Joint Secretary (Transmission), Ministry of Power, Government of India, in a review meeting.

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These projects include the construction of a 189-kilometre-long 220 KV transmission line from Drass to Padum and a 79-kilometre-long 220 KV transmission line from Phyang to Disket, both targeted for completion by September 2026. The sanctioned cost of the projects stands at Rs 1,925 crore. Under these projects, remote and strategic areas such as Siachen and Padum will be electrified round-the-clock, providing power connectivity in strategic border areas.

L-G Saxena underscored the critical importance of completing all projects within the stipulated timelines to ensure uninterrupted and reliable electricity supply to every part of Ladakh, particularly its remote and border areas.

The Lieutenant Governor was informed that several strategically important regions, including Nubra, Changthang and Zanskar, are presently not connected to the national power grid and continue to depend on limited local generation sources, resulting in constrained and intermittent power supply. The projects will significantly expand power infrastructure across Ladakh's remote regions. In Zanskar, four substations will be established to ensure that electricity reaches all parts of the valley.

Similarly, two substations at Siachen Base Camp and Partapur will be constructed in Nubra. In Changthang, eight substations are proposed under the 66 KV transmission network, including Durbuk, Phobrang, Chushul, Mudh-Nyoma, Korzok, Hanle, Koyul and Chumathang, which will substantially improve power accessibility across the vast high-altitude plateau.

"Reliable and uninterrupted electricity is not merely an infrastructure necessity; it is critical for education, healthcare, livelihoods, tourism, digital connectivity and economic opportunities, along with supporting tourism, entrepreneurship and local economic activities in these remote areas. Connecting areas like Nubra and Zanskar to the grid for the first time will mark a historic milestone in Ladakh's development journey. These projects are of immense strategic and developmental significance, which will benefit every household and every village in Ladakh from round-the-clock electricity and the opportunities it brings," said L-G VK Saxena.

Emphasising the strategic importance of the projects, Saxena noted that the transmission lines and substations would significantly strengthen infrastructure in border areas, improve the living conditions of local communities and contribute to inclusive development across Ladakh's farthest regions. The Lieutenant Governor directed all implementing agencies to maintain close coordination and ensure the timely execution of the projects so that the people of Ladakh, particularly those residing in remote and border areas, can benefit from a reliable, round-the-clock electricity supply at the earliest.