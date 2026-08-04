'Strange Times! PM Forgives Students Protesting For Fairness In Exams': Rahul At Vaiko Book Launch

NEW DELHI, Aug 4: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks about "forgiving" students who took part in the recent protests against paper leaks during competitive examinations, and along with other opposition leaders, mounted a strong defence of India's federal structure.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah warned that what happened to Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 could be repeated in other states if the BJP remained in power.

Speaking at the launch of "Vaiko in Parliament", a collection of speeches of MDMK founder Vaiko, Gandhi said the country was passing through "strange times", with students protesting over unemployment and examination irregularities, and the prime minister speaking of "forgiving" them.