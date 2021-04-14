Store of ‘Muscle & Strength India’ opened

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Apr 14: Prince Narula’s ‘Muscle and Strength India’- a heath supplements store was inaugurated, opposite Oriental Bank Main Bazar, here today.

It was disclosed by Akhil Mahajan-franchiser of the health supplements. “It is the first store of the Prince Narula’s Muscle and Strength India after Delhi which was opened today here,” he said.

Prince Narula, a youth icon, TV actor and winner of several reality shows including Nach Baliye-9, MTV Roadies, MTV Splitsvilla and Big Boss and has played a key role in the strategic expansion plans of the company including marketing and promotion, said Mahajan.

“This is the right business to be in as being healthy is the need of hour. Out supplements chain is the gold standard in this sector to provide genuine, rightly priced and latest supplements for people across age groups and exercise routines,” he added.

On this occasion various dignitaries associated with sports and bodybuilding including Mukesh Singh Galhot, an Indian bodybuilder, Bhupender Dhawan, Dronacharaya awardee and founder of Dronacharaya Gym were the chief guests who inaugurated the store.