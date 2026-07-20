"Stopped From Protesting Peacefully": CM Omar Vows To Continue Struggle For Restoration Of Statehood

New Delhi, Jul 20: Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday alleged that the Union Government had supressed the National Conference protest for restoration of statehood. The JK CM affirmed that this would not deter their campaign for dignity and self-governance. Abdullah maintained that the movement for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and constitutional rights has only just begun.

Omar Abdullah, in a post on X, reflected on the challenges faced during the demonstration.

He wrote, "We were stopped from getting to Jantar Mantar & stopped from protesting peacefully for what is rightfully ours, but we were not silenced. This is only the beginning of our struggle for statehood, our rights, our dignity and everything that was taken away from us."