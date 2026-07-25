Stop indiscriminate arrests, bulldozer justice: Tarigami

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 24: Senior CPI(M) leader and MLA, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami today said that the killing of police personnel at Lal Chowk, Anantnag, is a deeply unfortunate and highly condemnable incident.

Addressing a press conference Tarigami said police have been discharging their duties under extremely difficult and challenging circumstances, and such acts of violence deserve unequivocal condemnation. Those responsible must be identified through a fair and professional investigation and brought to justice in accordance with the law. The real culprits must be brought to book, but indiscriminate and unabated arrests are avoidable as they have repeatedly proved to be counterproductive.

Advertisement

He said there are reports from various parts of South Kashmir that large-scale arrests have been carried out following the unfortunate killing of the police personnel in Anantnag. While everyone condemns such acts of violence, the response of the law-enforcing agencies must remain within the framework of the Constitution and the rule of law. Proper investigation, supported by evidence, is the only effective way to apprehend those responsible.

Past experience has shown that such an approach of the indiscriminate arrests neither strengthens security nor serves the cause of peace. Instead, it creates resentment and inadvertently advances the designs of inimical elements. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have suffered the consequences of violence for more than three decades. This painful experience has demonstrated that such situations require restraint, sensitivity and adherence to the law. Violence cannot be defeated by violating the rights of innocent people. Unabated harassment only breeds anger and alienation, making the task of isolating anti-social and anti-people elements even more difficult.

Tarigami said growing bulldozer trend is establishing a dangerous precedent of arbitrary punishment. Demolishing residential houses of families remotely connected with alleged offenders amounts to collective punishment and devastates innocent households. The Supreme Court of India has issued clear directions that residential properties should not be demolished without following due process of law, including the issuance of proper notice and an opportunity to be heard. These safeguards must be respected in letter and spirit, he added.

He further said that political detainees who have remained lodged in prisons outside Jammu and Kashmir for years should be released. Until such time, they should at least be shifted to jails within J&K so that their families can meet them without undue hardship.