Stop harassing traders by issuing notices: JCCI to Govt

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 30: The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) today asked the Government, and specially the Jammu Municipal Corporation authorities to stop harassing Jammu traders by issuing notices.

Addressing a press conference here today, Arun Gupta, president of the JCCI said that notices are being issued to the shopkeepers of various markets of Jammu, creating a panic among them. Some notices refer to ACB cases and some others `on the directions of the Supreme Court', seeking details about the commercial activities going on in the residential areas/colonies.

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Expressing serious concern over the timing chosen by the Government agencies for issuing such notices, the Jammu Chamber president said that this unfortunate move has created panic among the shopkeepers. They are very disturbed. He said Diwali festival is round the corner. The traders have invested their huge capital in stocks. Such unwarranted action at this time will ruin their upcoming festival season.

Gupta further said that Narwal Fruit and Sabzi Manids near Jammu Railway Station were created by the Government to decongest the Parade Sabzi Mandi over three decades ago. The Horticulture Department allotted lands to the traders on lease basis. The issue pertains to the JDA or the Horticulture Department. Unfortunately, the notices are being issued by the JMC, giving reference to the ACB or the Supreme Court.

The JCCI chief said all the traders are law abiding citizens. They follow the Government directives but issuing notices for none of their fault is unfair and unjustified. He said if there is some problem with the Master Plan, the Government and its agencies are responsible for it. Even if the commercial activities are taking place some where in the residential area, it is not possible without the support/permission of these agencies.

Chamber president strongly demanded that Government should immediately stop issuing such notices to the traders and the Chief Minister must intervene into this matter. The harassment to the Jammu traders during this festive (Diwali) season will badly impact their business.

Other office bearers of the JCCI including- Anil Gupta, Rajesh Gupta, Munish Gupta and Rajiv Gupta were also present during conference.