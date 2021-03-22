Stone pelting a larger issue than militancy, miscreants to be slapped with PSA: IGP Vijay Kumar

SRINAGAR: Stating that stone pelting is a larger issue than militancy, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that anyone who indulges in stone throwing will be slapped with Public Safety Act (PSA) and nobody will be allowed to disrupt peace in summers.

“Stone pelting is a larger issue than militancy. It creates a negative impact and if stone pelting takes place, that keeps tourists away. Anybody who indulges in stone pelting will be slapped with PSA,” he said in reply to a query whether those who throw stones will be booked under PSA.

IGP Kashmir said that a wrong impression is being created that stone pelting takes place at the encounter sites. “No youth from adjoining villages comes to pelt stones at the encounter site. The fact is that when we ask the civilian population to come out after it is proved that militants are hiding in a particular house, some miscreants resort to stone pelting at times,” he said. “To deal with them, PSA will be slapped.”

He said that summer strategy is already in place that includes setting up of fresh naka points, frisking, and deployment of extra men. “Our priority apart from the peaceful Amarnath pilgrimage is to ensure schools, colleges remain open and tourists arrive in large numbers,” the IGP said.

He said drugs are a big issue and that it has been proven that the neighbouring country is sending narcotics through LoC, International Border and even through Nepal border. “We appeal parents to keep a close watch on their children and if they spot their wards indulging in drugs, they should take them to the police drug de-addiction centre for treatment and counselling,” the IGP said. “This is a social evil and we all must put our heads together to stop it.

Even media men should help us in dealing with this menace. We don’t want media men to become our informers, but they should help us in eradicating drug abuse from Kashmir as it is eating our young generation.”