Stocks Slide, Prices Rise: Rs 39 Lakh Crore Erodes

Shivaji Sarkar

India's markets are in a tizzy. Pakoras have reportedly appreciated by 40 per cent, samosas by 33 per cent, while costs from fuel to paint are rising. From everyday commodities to gold and stocks, the common citizen is caught in a squeeze. Policies meant to tame prices appear increasingly unable to contain the pressure on household budgets.

Dalal Street, meanwhile, has suffered a bruising correction. Between January and September 2026, investors have seen an estimated Rs39 lakh crore wiped off market valuations. The Sensex and Nifty have endured sustained selling rather than a single dramatic crash. By September 30, the Nifty 50 had fallen 6.1 per cent during the month to 22,620.45, while the Sensex declined 5.8 per cent to 72,480.29. Both recorded their steepest monthly falls since March. Foreign investors withdrew $2.7 billion from Indian equities in September, taking their net outflows for the year to $26.8 billion.

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The loss of market capitalisation is not the same as Rs39 lakh crore disappearing from the economy in cash. It represents a sharp reduction in the market value of listed companies and the wealth attributed to their shareholders. Yet the consequences are real: household portfolios shrink, investor confidence weakens, companies may find capital more expensive and new investment decisions become harder to justify.

The central question is why a country that continues to report industrial expansion, though experts say at lower rate, is witnessing such a severe market correction while consumers face rising costs.

Oil, Inflation & Rupee

The immediate pressures are increasingly external. West Asian tensions and uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz have pushed crude prices sharply higher. Brent gained 14 per cent in September, and prices remained around or above $100 a barrel as the month ended. For India, a major oil importer, this threatens to increase the import bill, raise transport and production costs and put pressure on the rupee.

The currency weakened to Rs96.31 against the dollar on October 1, its steepest daily decline in more than two months. At the same time, the US 10-year treasury yield reached 5.34 per cent, its highest level since 2002. Higher American yields make dollar assets more attractive and reduce the relative appeal of emerging-market equities. Foreign investors find moving capital to the US attractive, adding to selling pressure in Indian markets.

Official inflation is at 4.82 per cent but many commodities appreciated sharper.

Costlier oil raises the demand for dollars; a weaker rupee makes imports more expensive; and imported inflation can spread through freight, chemicals, fertilisers, manufacturing and food distribution. Even where retail fuel prices remain unchanged, businesses can face higher costs elsewhere in the supply chain. The pressure may surface later in prices, margins or government finances.

Why Stocks Fall

Foreign portfolio outflows are only part of the story. Indian shares had also been trading at valuations that left limited room for disappointment. When global yields rise and geopolitical risks increase, profit-taking retreats.

The September correction affected all 16 major sectors tracked in the Reuters market report. Information technology fell 11.2 per cent during the month, reflecting concerns about global demand and spending by US clients. Mid-cap and small-cap shares also declined, showing that the pressure extended beyond a handful of heavyweight companies.

Domestic investors and institutions can cushion foreign selling, but they cannot indefinitely insulate valuations from weaker earnings, expensive inputs and changing global financial conditions. A falling share price does not automatically mean that a company is failing; equally, a high market valuation is no guarantee of future returns.

Nor does a stock-market decline, by itself, establish that the economy has collapsed. Manufacturing activity offers a more mixed picture: the latest HSBC India Manufacturing PMI rose to 55.1, just on edge, in September.

Household Pays Twice

For ordinary families, the experience is less abstract. They may lose wealth through mutual funds, direct shareholdings or retirement-linked investments even as groceries, transport and household goods absorb a greater share of income. Those without substantial investments may still suffer of inflation, while having no market gains to offset it.

The reported 40 per cent rise in pakoras and 33 per cent in samosas makes for a striking illustration. The same applies to petrol, paint, plastic and other commodities. Yet the larger concern remains valid-when wages do not keep pace with essential expenses, real purchasing power falls.

The Finance Ministry's September economic review flagged the risks posed by geopolitical tensions, elevated crude prices and tighter global financial conditions. Retail inflation reached 4.82 per cent in August, while wholesale inflation climbed to 9.92 per cent, partly reflecting fuel and power costs. The divergence suggests that input-price pressures may be building faster than consumer prices show.

Policy & Squeeze

The policy challenge is to prevent a market correction and an external oil shock from feeding into a wider domestic slowdown. This requires credible inflation management, predictable taxation and regulation, prudent public spending and measures that improve productivity rather than merely suppress visible prices. Support for vulnerable households must be balanced against the cost of subsidies and the risk of transferring today's burden to future budgets.

India has to reduce its vulnerability to imported energy without making the transition unaffordable. Better public transport, energy efficiency, diversified supply and reliable domestic production can help.

The rupee's decline, foreign selling and rising oil costs are connected pressures, not isolated events. Treating each as a separate problem risks missing how they reinforce one another. Costlier imports can squeeze companies; weaker margins can hurt earnings; falling earnings expectations can depress share prices; and lower confidence can encourage further capital outflows.

The Rs39 lakh crore estimate captures the scale of the market-value erosion, not the full economic cost. That cost will depend on whether the shock remains a financial correction or spreads into investment, jobs, wages and consumption.

India needs an honest assessment of the risks and policies that protect purchasing power, sustain investment and ensure ordinary people do not bear the heaviest cost of global turmoil. (INFA)