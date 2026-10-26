Stock markets rebound after 4-day  slump; Sensex jumps 483 points

MUMBAI, Oct 26: Snapping the four-day losing streak, benchmark stock index Sensex jumped nearly 483 points and Nifty closed above 22,750 on Monday on value buying and a rally in metal, telecommunication and healthcare shares.

Recovering from early losses, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 482.92 points, or 0.66 per cent, higher at 73,606.75. During the day, it hit a high of 73,606.75 and a low of 72,514.57, a range of 1,092.18 points.

The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 153.20 points, or 0.68 per cent, to settle at 22,753.20.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Adani Ports, Eternal, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Trent, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, InterGlobe Aviation and ITC were the major winners.

Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Maruti, HCL Tech and Power Grid were the laggards.

"Indian equities recovered from early losses, supported by value buying and strength in metal, power and healthcare. However, elevated crude prices, geopolitical uncertainty and caution ahead of the Fed, ECB (European Central Bank) and BoJ (Bank of Japan) policy decisions kept sentiment measured.

"Mid and smallcaps also witnessed some recovery after last week's sharp correction, although investors remained selective, favouring earnings visibility and valuation comfort," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.60 per cent to USD 114.8 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Japan's 225 index ended lower, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hang Seng index settled in positive territory.

Markets in Europe were trading higher. The US markets ended lower on Friday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 887.65 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

The Sensex settled at 73,123.83 on Friday, down 125.56 points, or 0.17 per cent. The Nifty dropped 87.65 points, or 0.39 per cent, to close at 22,600. (PTI)