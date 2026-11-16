Stock markets rally in early trade  led by foreign fund inflows, lower crude oil

MUMBAI, Nov 16: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Monday amid sustained foreign fund inflows and lower crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 414.36 points to 82,010.15 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 102.10 points to 25,252.50.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Eternal, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India were among the major winners.

Tata Steel, Power Grid, NTPC and InterGlobe Aviation were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 5,736.55 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. Foreign investors made a strong comeback to Indian equities in the first fortnight of November, pumping in Rs 84,290 crore after two consecutive months of net outflows, amid a global AI sell-off, falling crude prices and attractive large-cap valuations.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.88 per cent lower at USD 95 per barrel.

"The sustained aggressive buying by FIIs has dramatically transformed the sentiments and mood in the Indian market. In the last one month India is the best performing large market with returns of 9.4 per cent eclipsing other large markets like the US, Japan and South Korea which delivered negative returns.

"This outperformance of the Indian market is likely to continue supported by more FII inflows which will chase the momentum in the Indian market," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

It is important to note that the capital inflows have the fundamental support from earnings growth which have come much better-than-expected, he added.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index traded lower, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted in positive territory.

The US equity markets ended mostly lower.

On Friday, the Sensex dropped 318.56 points, or 0.39 per cent, to settle at 81,592.45. The Nifty ended 155.05 points, or 0.61 per cent, lower at 25,144.30. (PTI)