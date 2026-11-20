MUMBAI, Nov 20: Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Friday amid profit-taking after a sharp rally in the previous session and bearish trend in global equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 211.32 points to 82,797.27 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 80.65 points to 25,439.40.

From the Sensex pack, Titan, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever and Eternal were among the major laggards.

Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services were among the winners.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi tumbled nearly 5 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell over 4 per cent, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted nearly 2 per cent lower.

The US equity markets ended significantly lower on Thursday. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.25 per cent, Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.19 per cent and S&P 500 fell 2.02 per cent.

"Weakening of the AI trade continues with another 2.25 per cent cut in Nasdaq yesterday, and this is dragging other AI-related markets like South Korea, Taiwan and Japan down. Nifty is the only high performing market in the world this month with a 10.7 per cent surge in just 14 trading days. Profit booking is happening in the market but the FII buying is so sustained and aggressive that the bulls are calling the shots," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

Despite occasional dips, the market is likely to remain resilient on the back of massive FII flows assisted by impressive corporate earnings, he added.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.78 per cent higher at USD 92.70 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 7,411.41 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

In the previous session, the Sensex jumped 989.94 points, or 1.21 per cent, to close at 83,021.75. The Nifty climbed 286.35 points, or 1.14 per cent, to end at 25,514.30. (PTI)