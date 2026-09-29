Stock markets fall for 2nd day as elevated  oil prices, foreign fund outflows weigh

MUMBAI, Sept 29: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower for the second day on Tuesday as elevated crude oil prices triggered by uncertainty over the West Asia situation and foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 242.65 points, or 0.33 per cent, to settle at 72,529.07. During the day, it slumped 707.72 points, or 0.97 per cent, to 72,064.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 64.05 points, or 0.28 per cent, to end at 22,716.20.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Titan, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever and Tech Mahindra were among the major laggards.

Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.09 per cent to USD 105.1 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 5,353.22 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

"Domestic equities continue to face correction-led headwinds amid volatile crude prices, US Treasury yields hovering near two-decade highs, and persistent FII outflows exerting pressure on the rupee. Adding to the pressure, the unprecedented pace of IPO fundraising is absorbing incremental liquidity. Investor risk appetite remains subdued against a hawkish global backdrop amid rising odds of additional rate hikes later in the year," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended lower, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index settled higher.

Markets in Europe were trading in positive territory.

US markets ended lower on Monday.

On Monday, the Sensex tanked 1,124.02 points, or 1.52 per cent, to settle at 72,771.72, the lowest closing level since March 30, 2026. The Nifty dropped 360.25 points, or 1.56 per cent, to end at 22,780.25. (PTI)