MUMBAI, Nov 20: Benchmark equity indices ended sharply higher on Friday bucking a weak trend in the global markets, with the Sensex rallying 898 points and the Nifty surging to 25,800.60, on buying in bank stocks, uninterrupted foreign fund inflows and moderation in crude oil prices.

Rising for the second day, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 897.96 points, or 1.08 per cent, to settle at 83,919.71. During the day, it surged 1,016.21 points, or 1.22 per cent, to 84,037.96.

The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 286.30 points, or 1.12 per cent, to end at 25,800.60.

So far this month, the Sensex has gained 9,460.18 points, or 12.70 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 2,747.5 points, or 11.91 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, Kotak Mahindra Bank climbed 3.08 per cent, HDFC Bank 3.02 per cent, Maruti 2.88 per cent, UltraTech Cement 2.75 per cent, Bajaj Finance 2.47 per cent and ICICI Bank 2.22 per cent.

Titan, Tata Steel, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.89 per cent to USD 90.24 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 7,411.41 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi tumbled 5.21 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell 5.06 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 1.89 per cent and Shanghai's SSE Composite index declined 1.22 per cent.

Markets in Europe also were trading lower.

The US equity markets ended significantly lower on Thursday. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.25 per cent, Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.19 per cent and S&P 500 fell 2.02 per cent.

In the previous session, the Sensex jumped 989.94 points, or 1.21 per cent, to close at 83,021.75. The Nifty climbed 286.35 points, or 1.14 per cent, to end at 25,514.30. (PTI)