Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 16: Resident doctors across J&K are set to intensify their agitation from November 19 over demands for stipend enhancement and parity, with medical associations announcing protest programmes and warning of withdrawal of services if the Government fails to address their grievances.

The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) has given the J&K Government a final deadline of November 18 to resolve the long-pending demands, warning that peaceful and democratic protests would begin the following day if no action is taken.

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AIMSA president Dr Mohammad Momin Khan said the association stood in full solidarity with Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) across the Union Territory in their fight for justice and stipend parity.

He urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene and ensure an early resolution of the matter.

The agitation is gathering momentum, with the RDAs of Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu and GMC Baramulla announcing their respective protest programmes.

The RDA of GMC Jammu, in an official notice dated November 15, announced strike action from November 19 at 9 am over the delay in resolving its demands.

The association said OPD services and elective operations would remain suspended during the strike, while emergency services would continue uninterrupted to ensure essential patient care.

The doctors are demanding enhancement of stipends and parity for postgraduate and senior resident doctors with their counterparts at institutions such as SKIMS Srinagar and AIIMS Jammu.

They have also sought implementation of maternity leave financial benefits, alleging that despite directions issued by the J&K and Ladakh High Court on July 10, 2026, in WP(C) No. 3509/2025, the matter remains unresolved.

The association said the court had directed the grant of full pay and allowances during maternity leave, along with the corresponding extension of residency.

It also cited Finance Department Notification SRO 353 dated October 6, 2015, which amended Rule 41 of the J&K Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1979, providing for leave salary equal to the pay drawn immediately before proceeding on maternity leave.

Meanwhile, the RDA of GMC Baramulla has announced a phased agitation, with resident doctors scheduled to wear black badges from November 19 and withdraw all non-essential services from November 22.