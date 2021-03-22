Sticky bombs a problem, but will ensure peaceful Yatra: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar

SRINAGAR: Inspector General of Police Kashmir range Vijay Kumar Monday said that sticky bombs is a problem but security forces will ensure a peaceful Amarnath pilgrimage commencing from June 28.

“Sticky bombs are of course a problem but situation is not alarming. We will deal with it effectively and ensure peaceful pilgrimage,” IGP Kumar said addressing a presser at PCR Srinagar. He said that there will be round the clock patrolling of yatra routes by the security forces personnel during day time and through 360 degree camera fitted Mobile Bunker Vehicles (MBVs).

“No pilgrim vehicle will be allowed to mingle with civilian vehicles. There will be proper timing for the pilgrim vehicles on all routes,” he said. The IGP said that security forces are committed to facilitate the pilgrims and all security measures will be taken for smooth pilgrimage in Kashmir.