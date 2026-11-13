Steps Taken In Last Decade Helped India Overcome Energy Crisis During Middle East War: PM Modi

BENGALURU, Nov 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said steps taken in the last decade helped the country to sail through the crisis that emerged during the war in the Middle East.

He was speaking after inaugurating various welfare projects worth over Rs 15,600 crore here, including in renewable energy and petroleum infrastructure.

"War around Iran and Gulf countries shows how important energy security is. Steps taken for energy security in the last decade helped the country face the crisis with resilience," the PM said.

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Regarding the Metro Pink Line, which was dedicated to the public, Modi said it gives better connectivity to people in Bengaluru.

He also noted that the Metro rail network increased from 17 km in 2014 to over 100 km in 2026 in Bengaluru.

On the occasion, Modi lauded Karnataka Governor Sudha Yadav for serving the nation as the widow of a Kargil war hero. (Agencies)