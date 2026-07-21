Stepfather gets 3 yrs RI for sexual harassment

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 20: A Special Fast Track Court (POCSO cases) has sentenced a man to three years’ Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) for sexually harassing his stepdaughter, while acquitting him of charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after the prosecution failed to legally establish the victim’s age.

Special Judge Renu Dogra Gupta convicted Ashok Ahirwar, originally a resident of Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh and presently residing at Mattoo Colony, Marble Market, Channi Himmat, for the offence punishable under Section 354-A of the Indian Penal Code.

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The case arose from FIR No. 144 of 2021 registered at Police Station Channi Himmat. According to the prosecution, the victim alleged that the accused, her stepfather, sexually harassed her whenever her mother went out to work.

The court found the victim’s testimony “cogent, natural and confidence-inspiring”, observing that she remained consistent on the material aspects of the case despite extensive cross-examination.

During the arguments, Special Public Prosecutor Anuj Gupta, appearing for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, submitted that the prosecution had proved the case through credible and clinching evidence. He argued that crimes of such nature were offences against society and the guilty should not be allowed to escape punishment.

Advocate Anil Sharma, CLADC, appearing for the accused, contended that the accused had been falsely implicated due to matrimonial disputes with the victim’s mother. He also argued that the prosecution had failed to prove that the victim was below 18 years of age at the time of the alleged occurrence.

The court accepted the defence contention only to the extent of the POCSO charges. It noted that the prosecution had relied upon the victim’s Aadhaar card, which reflected her date of birth as December 31, 2009. However, the court ruled that Aadhaar was essentially an identity document and could not be treated as legally admissible proof for determining age under the Juvenile Justice Act.

The court said no school certificate, matriculation certificate, birth certificate issued by a competent authority or ossification test had been produced. Since minority was a foundational requirement for invoking the POCSO Act, the accused was acquitted of offences under Sections 10 and 12 of the Act.

However, the failure to prove the victim’s age did not erase the independently established offence under the IPC, the court said. Rejecting the allegation of false implication as a “bogus stand”, the court held that the accused had not produced any defence evidence to substantiate the alleged conspiracy.

The court sentenced Ahirwar to three years’ Rigorous Imprisonment, the maximum punishment prescribed under the relevant provision, while directing that the period already undergone in custody during investigation and trial be set off against the sentence.