Stellantis takes full ownership of Thiruvallur plant;  targets 160 pc production ramp-up by 2027

NEW DELHI, Sept 21: Stellantis India has taken full ownership of the manufacturing operations in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu and is targeting a production ramp-up from 18,000 units in 2026 to more than 50,000 units annually by 2027.

According to a company statement, Stellantis India has acquired the remaining stake in Stellantis Automobiles India Pvt Ltd from Hindustan Motor Finance Corporation Ltd, a CK Birla Group company.

With the completion of this transaction, Stellantis, which has a presence in India through brands such as Jeep and Citroen, now holds full ownership of Stellantis Automobiles India Pvt Ltd and its manufacturing operations in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, the company added.

The transaction was funded through Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and would enable greater operational integration, faster decision-making and flexibility in the Indian market, the company said.

"Looking ahead, Stellantis is targeting a production ramp-up of over 160 per cent, growing from 18,000 units in 2026 to more than 50,000 units annually by 2027.

"This growth is expected to create significant employment opportunities, with the direct workforce projected to more than double from 610 employees in 2026, while generating substantial indirect employment across the supplier and logistics ecosystem," it stated.

Since starting vehicle assembly operations in 2021, Stellantis' Thiruvallur facility has become a key pillar of the company's growth strategy in India.

The plant manufactures the Citroen C3, e-C3, C3 Aircross and Basalt, achieving over 95 per cent localisation and reflecting Stellantis' commitment to strengthening the local automotive ecosystem.

More broadly, Stellantis has invested over EUR 1 billion (nearly Rs 11,000 crore) in India to support its long-term growth ambitions, including manufacturing, product development, localisation, and capability building.

In 2017, Stellantis and the CK Birla Group came together to establish a long-term manufacturing and mobility partnership in India.

"India remains a key pillar of Stellantis' growth strategy. Having invested close to Rs 11,000 crore in the country to build a strong manufacturing, engineering and export ecosystem, we continue to see significant opportunities ahead. This milestone will enable greater integration and enhance our ability to respond more quickly to customer and market needs," Shailesh Hazela, CEO and Managing Director, Stellantis India, said.

He further added: "As we look ahead, we are committed to driving growth through new product investments, expanded manufacturing capacity, stronger export competitiveness and deeper localisation. India is playing an increasingly important role within Stellantis' global network, and we see significant potential to further scale our operations and contribution to the country's industrial growth."

India is a strategic market for Stellantis, serving as an important hub for manufacturing, engineering and exports. As one of the world's fastest-growing automotive markets, India offers significant expansion opportunities. (PTI)