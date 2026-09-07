Steamhouse India sets price band  at Rs 77-81 for Rs 414-cr IPO

NEW DELHI, Sept 7: Industrial gas producer Steamhouse India Ltd on Monday fixed a price band of Rs 77-81 per equity share for its initial public offering (IPO), through which the company plans to raise up to Rs 414 crore.

The anchor investor bidding will open on September 8, while the public issue will open for subscription on September 9 and close on September 11.

The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of shares aggregating up to Rs 353 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of shares worth around Rs 61 crore, according to a public announcement.

Promoter Vishal Sanwarraprasad Budhia will offload shares in the OFS.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to repay part of the company's existing debt, expand capacity at its Ankleshwar and Panoli facilities, set up a new steam-generation unit in the Dahej SEZ, and meet general corporate requirements.

In June, Steamhouse raised nearly Rs 50 crore through a pre-IPO placement from funds backed by investor Madhusudhan Kela and Niveshaay Sambhav Fund.

Established in 2014, Steamhouse supplies industrial steam to customers through a centralised utility model using dedicated pipeline infrastructure. The company serves over 167 industrial clients across sectors including chemicals, textiles, pharmaceuticals, food processing, paper and manufacturing.

The company has built over 45 kilometres of steam pipeline network across industrial clusters such as Sachin, Vapi, Ankleshwar, Sarigam, Panoli and Nandesari, and is expanding capacity across several locations, including Ahmedabad, Dahej, Jhagadia and Vapi.

Steamhouse is also diversifying into nitrogen compression and distribution, waste-to-energy solutions and aviation logistics. It has commissioned a waste-to-steam boiler at Vapi and has secured a 5 MW waste-to-steam project from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation under the public-private partnership model.

Of the total offer, not more than 50 per cent will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers, not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and not less than 35 per cent for retail investors.

Shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE. (PTI)