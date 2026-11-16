Statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda Unveiled at Kargil Campus, University of Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, Nov 15 : The Tribal Research Institute (TRI), Ladakh, in collaboration with the Kargil Campus, University of Ladakh, observed Janjatiya Gaurav Divas with great enthusiasm on Sunday, 15 November 2026, at 11:00 AM at the Kargil Campus.

The programme commemorated the life, ideals and enduring legacy of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, one of India's most revered tribal leaders and freedom fighters. It brought together administrative officers, academicians, artists, students, research scholars and members of the local community.

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Janjatiya Gaurav Divas is observed every year on 15 November, the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

The day honours the invaluable contributions of tribal communities to the nation's history, culture, heritage and freedom struggle. It is also an occasion to reflect on the rich traditions, indigenous knowledge systems and distinct identity of India's tribal communities, including those of Ladakh.

Imteaz Kacho, Deputy Commissioner, Sankoo District, graced the occasion as the chief guest and was accorded a warm reception on his arrival at the campus.

The programme commenced with the National Anthem.

This was followed by the principal event of the day, the installation and unveiling of the statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda at the Kargil Campus.

The statue stands as a lasting tribute to his sacrifices and as a source of inspiration for students and future generations. After the unveiling, the Chief Guest, faculty members, students and other guests offered floral tributes and paid homage to the great tribal leader.

Dr. Mehboob Ali, In-charge Administration, Kargil Campus, University of Ladakh, then delivered the welcome address.

He expressed his sincere gratitude to the Vice Chancellor, University of Ladakh, for his constant guidance, encouragement and support in organising the programme. He also thanked TRI Ladakh for collaborating with the University to commemorate the occasion.

In his address, Imteaz Kacho paid rich tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda and recalled his immense sacrifices for the rights and dignity of tribal communities. He described the tribal communities of Ladakh as custodians of a rich heritage of indigenous knowledge, culture and traditions.

He urged young people to preserve their language and heritage while embracing modern science, technology and innovation for their livelihoods and development.

Dr. Jaffar, Director, TRI Ladakh, proposed the vote of thanks.