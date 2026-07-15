Statehood: Rhetoric or political spectacle?

Vijay Hashia

iamvhashia@gmail.com

The Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC) has announced a protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi on 20 July, the first day of monsoon session in parliament, to demand the immediate restoration of statehood to Jammu & Kashmir. The NC has invited leaders from almost every opposition party, including those in the INDIA bloc, regional parties, and others like AAP, BJD, BSP and AIMIM. What has attracted critic attention is the reported invitation to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who remains associated with Hurriyat conglomerate, the organization which the authorities treat outlawed under UAPA.

Advertisement

The invitation to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq raises several questions. Is this simply a democratic movement for statehood, a rhetoric or a carefully planned political spectacle? Does inviting Mirwaiz send the wrong message? Why is the National Conference so impulsive and eager on the restoration of statehood? And is the time and environment conducive for the demand?

There is no doubt that restoring statehood is a genuine constitutional issue. Even the Central Government has repeatedly said that statehood will be restored at an "appropriate time." Therefore, the moot question is not whether statehood should be restored, but when and under what conditions should it be restored.

The National Conference knows that Jammu & Kashmir has changed significantly since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The party built its politics for decades around the special status under Article 370, which no longer exists now. As a result, the demand for statehood has become the strongest political spectacle left for the party to mobilize public opinion.

The timing of the protest is also significant that holding it on the opening day of Parliament session will enthrall significant media buzz. By this spectacle, the National Conference aims to mount sustained pressure on the Central Government while asserting itself as the most dominant political voice of Jammu and Kashmir.

Critics believe that inviting Mirwaiz Umar Farooq blurs the line between mainstream democratic and separatist politics. They argue that a constitutional demand like statehood should be led only by political parties that fully accept India's Constitution. Mixing constitutional politics with leaders who are part of separatist movements may weaken the credibility of the campaign. The participation of national opposition parties poses another question. If parties like Congress, AAP or others share the same platform with Mirwaiz, does it mean they support separatist views?

Amongst these questions, the fundamental is whether successive governments truly governed in the interests of the people or merely perpetuated a system of political patronage. During the years of statehood, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed some of its most controversial scams, the Roshni Land Scam (2001), Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) Fund Scam (2002-2011), Gulmarg Land Scam (2005-2007), all of which invited investigations and serious public scrutiny. Equally contentious were decisions to release militant detainees during ceasefire initiatives in (2000), withdrawing of cases against thousands of stone-pelters in (2010-11), and granting amnesty to over ten thousand stone-pelters in (2018), which the critics argue weakened deterrence against separatist violence. Even before 1989, successive governments faced persistent allegations of corruption, abuse of power, nepotism, irregular recruitments, discretionary land allotments, political patronage, and misuse of public resources. Although many of these earlier accusations remained political allegations without formal investigations, and findings, their cumulative impact eroded public confidence and raised serious concerns over accountability, transparency, and the quality of governance in Jammu and Kashmir.

Seven years since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, there is no doubt that many things have changed. Tourism has touched record numbers. Roads, tunnels, railways and other infrastructure projects are progressing at a pace rarely seen before. Investment proposals have increased. Schools and colleges function regularly. Development has also become visible than political confrontation.

The ongoing Amarnath yatra recalls past terrorist attacks: over thirty pilgrims were killed in 2000, thirteen near Sheshnag in 2001, nine at Nunwan in 2002, a grenade attack occurred in 2006, and eight pilgrims were killed in the 2017 Anantnag bus attack. In contrast, no terrorist attack on the Amarnath Yatra has occurred since 2019. This year's pilgrimage continues peacefully, with over 2.36 lakh devotees having paid obeisance at the Holy Cave so far. Simultaneously, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also reviewed the expanded Industrial Development Scheme,(NCSS), proposed to be enhanced from Rs 28,400 crore to Rs 75,000 crore, to be extended until 2037 to accelerate investment, infrastructure, and employment in Jammu and Kashmir. All these developments are undoubtedly encouraging indicators of progression without scams, corruption, misappropriation and statehood demand.

But do these progressions alone establish that J&K is fully prepared for restoration of statehood? The answer, perhaps, is not yet. Because, the terrorism has not completely eradicated. Security forces continue to face militant attacks. Pakistan-sponsored infiltration attempts continue. These realities cannot be ignored. The most recent security operation in Chanapora, Shopian, where a high profile militant Zakir Ahmed Ganie category (A++) commander of LeT was neutralized by the security forces, and Interpol Red Corner Notice against designated HM terrorist, Imtiyaz Ahmad Kandoo by the J&K Police indicate that situation is not conducive for the demand of statehood.

The Central Government has not denied return of statehood but only after long-term peace and security are fully established. The key words "appropriate time," imply that timing matters. The restoration of statehood must rest on irreversible foundations: PAK stops cross-border infiltration, terrorism reduces to insignificance, democratic institutions functioning free from corruption, scams, and maladministration, so that a vibrant economy generates investment, employment, and opportunity for the people of J&K. Only when these pillars are firmly entrenched, will the return of statehood be both enduring and meaningful.

Last but not least vital factor is public confidence. Investors, tourists, entrepreneurs and the most paramount is of the displaced migrant families return, when they are convinced that peace is enduring and stability irreversible. Any move towards the restoration of statehood should reinforce this hard earned confidence by preserving security, political stability and economic progress, rather than risking a reversal of gains through only statehood demand.