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Home / Videos / Statehood Restoration: Omar Abdullah joins NC Protest In Delhi

Statehood Restoration: Omar Abdullah joins NC Protest In Delhi

Chief minister Omar Abdullah joined protest at Delhi By National Conference for restoration of statehood.  Omar’s both sons  also joined him in the protest. NC was not given permission to hold protest at Jantar Mantar. NC held protest outside...

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Daily Excelsior
03:39 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Chief minister Omar Abdullah joined protest at Delhi By National Conference for restoration of statehood.  Omar’s both sons  also joined him in the protest. NC was not given permission to hold protest at Jantar Mantar. NC held protest outside J&K Delhi in N Delhi. Omar reached the site of protest by auto rickshaw

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