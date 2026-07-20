Statehood Restoration: Omar Abdullah joins NC Protest In Delhi
Chief minister Omar Abdullah joined protest at Delhi By National Conference for restoration of statehood. Omar’s both sons also joined him in the protest. NC was not given permission to hold protest at Jantar Mantar. NC held protest outside...
Chief minister Omar Abdullah joined protest at Delhi By National Conference for restoration of statehood. Omar’s both sons also joined him in the protest. NC was not given permission to hold protest at Jantar Mantar. NC held protest outside J&K Delhi in N Delhi. Omar reached the site of protest by auto rickshaw
Advertisement
Advertisement