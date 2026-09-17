Statehood restoration needs dialogue, not confrontation: Bukhari

‘Ruling Govt, oppn both have lost track’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 16: Stating that both the ruling Government and the opposition have lost track after elections in the Jammu and Kashmir, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari today said the restoration of statehood to J&K UT required sustained dialogue with the Centre, and not the confrontation.

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Talking to the media-persons here today, the JKAP leader said there was urgent need to adopt a proper road map for the restoration of Statehood to the Jammu and Kashmir. It seems both the ruling Government and the opposition- both have lost track after assembly elections in the Jammu and Kashmir. When asked what roadmap the government should adopt for it, Bukhari said, “There is only one way forward on the restoration of statehood, and that is dialogue. There is no other way.”

Opposing the path of confrontation, Bukhari said, “J&K has seen enough confrontation since 1947. You have to convince, and you should have strong argument. It may not be easy, but Delhi has to be convinced,” he stressed.

Bukhari referred to the historical status of Jammu and Kashmir, saying, “We are a 200-year-old state.”

He also referred to the recent mobilisation in Ladakh and said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir could similarly make their collective voice heard.

“If two-and-a-half lakh people in Ladakh can make their voice heard, perhaps these 13 million people of Jammu and Kashmir can also do so if we show courage,” he remarked.

“But since we have mortgaged ourselves to political parties, what argument will we make? Those parties are merely passing their time,” he said.

He questioned the priorities of the proposed all-party meeting being held ahead of the Assembly session, particularly in the backdrop of ongoing protests by medical employees and MBBS interns.

“Is anything significant going to come out of this meeting? This all-party meeting is being held before the Assembly session. They will discuss how the salaries of legislators will be increased. Tell me, how will their salaries be increased?” he said.

Bukhari questioned why similar attention was not being given to the demands of NHM employees and medical interns protesting for an increase in their internship allowance.

At the same time, Bukhari said his opposition to the Government did not mean support for any undemocratic attempt to remove it. He alleged that at present, both the opposition and the ruling government have lost track. People of Jammu made 29 members of BJP to win and so did the people of Kashmir by rendering big support to the NC but both sides are today repenting.

“The last gift of democracy that the Government of India has given us is an elected Government. Therefore, we do not want anyone to interfere with it. If this Government has to go, the people will remove it,” he said.

“We will oppose it every day and leave no stone unturned in doing so, because we are doing it for the people. But that does not mean that it should be removed through undemocratic means,” Bukhari added.

Apni Party leader said there is a need for a wider debate on caste-based legislation and reservation policies, including whether benefits should continue to accrue to the same families or be provided at the entry point.

“Wherever bills are made and implemented on the basis of caste, I think after 76 years, we need to examine who should be brought where and at what stage,” he said.

“Take reservation, for instance. Should we continue giving reservation to one family, give it to one person in a family, or provide reservation at the entry point? This is a very broad subject,” Bukhari said, adding that he would elaborate on the issue at an appropriate forum.

Earlier, several political activists joined Apni Party in presence of Provincial president, Manjit Singh and others.