Statehood Restoration Key To ‘Acche Din’ In J&K: Dy CM Surinder Choudhary; NC To Hold Jantar Mantar Protest On July 20

SRINAGAR, July 12: Ahead of the National Conference’s proposed protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi demanding the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Saturday asserted that true “Acche Din” (good days) for the people of the Union Territory can only be achieved after statehood is restored.

Addressing reporters, Choudhary said unemployment remains one of the biggest challenges facing Jammu and Kashmir and urged the Central Government to restore the region’s statehood without further delay.

“‘Acche Din’ can only come when statehood is restored. Today, every household has an unemployed child. Give us back statehood. This is the voice of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

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Reiterating the National Conference government’s commitment to its demand, Choudhary announced that all NC legislators and ministers will participate in a protest demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 20 to press for the restoration of statehood.

“On July 20, all the legislators of the National Conference and the ministers will go to Jantar Mantar and sit on a dharna to raise the demand for the restoration of statehood,” he said.

The proposed protest comes amid the National Conference’s continued campaign seeking the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, which was revoked following the reorganization of the erstwhile state into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in August 2019.

The NC leadership has repeatedly maintained that restoring statehood is essential for strengthening democratic institutions, ensuring administrative accountability, and addressing the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The July 20 protest is expected to witness the participation of senior party leaders, ministers, legislators, and workers in support of the demand.(KNC)