Statehood restoration essential to ensure accountability: Sagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 2: NC general secretary and MLA Khanyar, Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar on Friday said that restoration of Statehood is essential to empower the elected democratic government with effective authority, ensure administrative accountability and make it directly answerable to the people.

He said that the existing administrative arrangement has vested extraordinary powers in the bureaucracy.

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Sagar said that objections and communications recently made by senior government officials regarding the Assembly resolution on restoration of Statehood, including references to earlier Assembly resolutions, constitute a matter of serious concern.

He said the situation highlights the fundamental reality that Statehood is not merely an administrative status but an important instrument of democratic accountability.

"Once statehood is restored, the elected government will have a more effective constitutional and administrative framework to hold the administration accountable to the people and the elected House," the NC leader maintained flaying BJP over its opposition to the Statehood resolution.