Statehood Restoration Could Reduce 'Trust Deficit' Between Delhi, People Of J&K: Tarigami

Srinagar, Jul 20: Senior CPI(M) leader and Kulgam MLA M Y Tarigami on Monday said restoration of statehood would be a huge step towards reducing the "trust deficit" between Delhi and the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The time has come for the country's leadership to restore trust. The restoration of statehood will be a huge step to reduce the trust deficit created over the years and decades," Tarigami told reporters here.

He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir were not raising questions over sovereignty, but "on the way they and their rights are being dealt with".

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"As history teaches us, peace is truly established in a region when real stakeholders -- who are the people of that particular region -- are taken on board, consulted and owned. Owning the people means taking steps to restore their rights," he added.

Supporting the National Conference's protest for statehood restoration, Tarigami said the ruling party is right in seeking it.

"Many quarters are raising questions on why we are focusing on the statehood alone. I want to tell them that my party, the CPI(M), or other parties have not changed their position or agenda. Our attempt is to create an agreement on the question and to send a message to the Government of India that promises should be fulfilled," he said, adding, "The aim of today's protest is only to remind the Government of India of its promise on statehood."

The Kulgam MLA said the country will not benefit by "weakening" the credibility of the people of Jammu and Kashmir or their aspirations.

"They need to be honoured. The commitments of those at the helm of affairs need to be honoured. Till when will you delay the fulfilment of your promises?" he asked.

Tarigami said the CPI(M) general secretary and the Jammu and Kashmir state secretary would represent his party at the National Conference's protest in Delhi. (Agencies)