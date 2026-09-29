Statehood resolution reaffirms J&K people’s rights: Sadhotra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: National Conference (NC) additional general secretary and former minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra today said the passage of the resolution seeking restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir by the Legislative Assembly reaffirmed the democratic and constitutional aspirations of the people.

Interacting with party workers at the NC sub-office opposite Maharaja Hari Singh Park in Jammu, Sadhotra said restoration of full statehood had remained a consistent demand of the Party and should be viewed beyond political, regional, religious and caste considerations. He said the demand concerned the democratic rights, dignity and constitutional status of every citizen of J&K.

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Sadhotra said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had repeatedly spoken in Parliament and outside about restoration of statehood, while the Government had also given an assurance before the Supreme Court regarding statehood after delimitation and elections. He said the elected Assembly had articulated the aspirations of the people through the resolution. He said the issue transcended narrow political interests and required a broader democratic approach, as restoration of statehood would restore the institutional space associated with an elected Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sadhotra criticized the BJP’s conduct during the proceedings, saying that if its members had substantive objections to the resolution, they should have participated in the debate and placed their views before the House. He also took exception to the language used by Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, saying the office demanded restraint, responsibility and adherence to parliamentary decorum.

He said differences with the Government were natural in a democracy, but should be expressed through reasoned debate and parliamentary language. Personal and unparliamentary attacks, he added, only lowered the dignity of the office. Sadhotra maintained that restoration of full statehood was a legitimate democratic demand concerning people across J&K, irrespective of region, religion or caste. He said the NC would continue to uphold their rights, dignity and democratic aspirations.