Statehood protest will echo J&K people’s collective will: Dy CM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 6: Senior National Conference (NC) leader and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary today said that the upcoming protest in Delhi demanding the restoration of Statehood would reflect the collective will of the people of J&K and should compel New Delhi to honour its commitments.

Choudhary made these remarks while addressing a party meeting at Gandhinagar in Jammu. He said the continued delay in restoring Statehood has adversely affected governance, as the elected Government, despite its efforts, has been unable to deliver on several fronts due to the existing administrative framework.

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"No less than the Prime Minister and the Home Minister had promised, both inside and outside Parliament that full Statehood would be restored. However, it has been nearly two years since the elected Government assumed office, and that promise remains unfulfilled," Choudhary said.

Chairing the meeting, NC provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta said the party's Jammu provincial unit would participate wholeheartedly in the Delhi protest. Gupta said the NC's rank and file across Jammu province are fully geared up for the Delhi protest.

Addressing the meeting Arjun Singh (MLA Ramban) assured that the decision of the high command regarding public meeting in Jammu and protest at Delhi will be fully supported and participated.

Among others who were present in the meeting included Sheikh Bashir Ahmad (provincial secretary Jammu), Dr Chaman Lal Bhagat former MLA, Bimla luthra (State vice president, women wing), Tejinder Pal Singh (provincial president, Jammu YNC), Rajni Devi (working president, women wing Jammu), Pardeep Bali (provincial secretary Jammu), Vijay Lochan, Abdul Gani Teli, Rakesh Singh Raka, Mohinder Singh, Chander Mohan Sharma, Subash Bhagat, Sudagar Gupta, Sham Narian Mehta, Ramparshotam Sharma, Raj Kumar Sharma, Mohan Kaith, Arunpal Singh, Hameed Choudhary, Jugal Kishore, Shoket Choudhary, Nadeem Choudhary, Gurnam Singh, Nitish Gowsami, Kuldeep Sharma and Mohd Arif Wani.