Statehood or no Statehood, we will deliver on our promises: DyCM

BJP’s actions belie PM, HM assurances: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 27: Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary today said the National Conference Government would continue to fulfil its promises to the people regardless of whether Statehood is restored or not, while accusing the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of limiting itself to making statements instead of addressing public concerns.

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Speaking to reporters after meeting representatives of the Cricket Bat Manufacturers Association in south Kashmir along with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Choudhary said the Union Territory status would not be used as an excuse for failing to deliver on commitments. "We will not use the Union Territory status as an excuse. Whether Statehood is restored or not, we will continue to serve the people and fulfil our commitments," he said.

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Choudhary said the National Conference remained committed to the promises it had made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, adding that the Government would continue working for public welfare irrespective of the region's constitutional status.

Responding to recent remarks by BJP leaders that neither Article 370 nor Statehood would be restored, Choudhary accused the BJP of confining itself to rhetoric. "The BJP only issues statements," he said.

He questioned what the BJP had delivered to the people after receiving their mandate and alleged that the party lacked a clear vision for Jammu and Kashmir

Meanwhile, Minister Javed Rana today said the Centre must fulfil its commitment to restore Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

He alleged that the BJP's actions contradict the assurances given by the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, as well as the commitments made before the Supreme Court.

Speaking to reporters at Sangam in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, Rana said the BJP's stand on the restoration of Statehood and the special status of J&K reflected its political agenda, while the National Conference-led Government was only reiterating the commitments already made by the Centre.

Emphasising that the demand for Statehood was based on promises made by the Centre, Rana said the Government was only seeking the implementation of those assurances.

"There is a difference between what they say and what they do. Their body language shows it all. It is unfortunate that the party leading the Government of the country has such a difference between its words and its actions," he said.

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, Rana said the Prime Minister had repeatedly maintained that normalcy had returned to J&K.

He said that if the Centre believed normalcy had been restored, it should honour its commitment to restore Statehood.

"The situation is before everyone and is far better. If the situation is better, then what was promised to the people must be fulfilled," he said.