Statehood my agenda, but won’t join NC protest: Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 9: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari today said he will not participate in the National Conference's proposed protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, saying the party decided to hold the demonstration without consulting other political stakeholders.

Speaking to reporters at party headquarters here, Bukhari said the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood has always been part of his party's agenda, but criticized the National Conference (NC) for what he described as a unilateral approach.

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"Why should I oppose them? We support the demand for statehood, but they have not followed a consultation process. We believe in consultation, not unilateral decisions," he said.

He confirmed receiving an invitation from the NC for the proposed protest but said he had not opened the letter and would not be attending the demonstration. "I have received the letter from the general secretary, but I haven't even opened the envelope yet," he said.

Bukhari wished the NC success in its campaign for statehood but maintained that such initiatives should have been planned through consensus among political parties. "The National Conference can have its own function. I wish them all the best-not just them, but everyone," he said.

Bukhari also questioned the composition of the civil society representatives who recently interacted with the NC-Government, asking why their identities had not been made public.

"The Government should have disclosed the names of those who represented civil society. If they represented the tourism sector or chambers of commerce, the public has a right to know who they were," he said.

On governance, Bukhari criticized the Omar Abdullah-led Government, alleging that it was disconnected from ground realities and had failed to address developmental issues.

"It is unfortunate that the Chief Minister does not know the ground realities. The Government's primary responsibility is development," he said, while alleging delays in payments to contractors for works undertaken in previous years.