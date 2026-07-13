Statehood must be restored to J&K: Congress

Lamba welcomes NC’s Jantar Mantar protest

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, July 12: The Congress today welcomed the ruling National Conference's proposed July 20 protest at Jantar Mantar, saying it supported every democratic effort to press for the restoration of full Statehood to J&K and that the party was taking forward Rahul Gandhi's campaign on the issue.

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Speaking to reporters in Bandipora, All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba said the Congress had consistently fought for the restoration of J&K's Statehood and had organised a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on the issue last year.

"If the National Conference is now taking forward Rahul Gandhi's voice on the restoration of Statehood to J&K, we welcome it. Full Statehood must be restored," she said.

Lamba said the restoration of Statehood was a democratic right of the people of J&K and asserted that all democratic forces should unite to achieve it.

She then launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of undermining democratic institutions and targeting opposition parties across the country.

"The BJP is murdering democracy. It comes through the backdoor, commits vote theft through the SIR, then indulges in seat theft, and now it is attacking political parties using money, the ED and the CBI," she alleged.

Lamba claimed that similar tactics had earlier been used against parties such as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and alleged that the National Conference was now facing a similar threat.

She further alleged that the BJP had been toppling elected Governments since coming to power at the Centre and said the Congress would continue to resist such attempts.

Describing Rahul Gandhi's campaign as a fight to safeguard democratic institutions, Lamba said, "This is not a personal fight between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. It is a fight to protect the Constitution."

Turning to women's issues, she announced that the Congress would mobilise women from J&K and across the country for the party's "Chalo Sansad" programme in New Delhi on July 21 to press for women's rights and demand the implementation of the Women's Reservation Act.

Questioning the delay in enforcing the 33 per cent reservation for women despite Parliament passing the legislation, she accused the BJP of being "anti-women" and said the Congress would continue to press for its implementation.

Lamba also raised the issue of the NEET paper leak, saying Rahul Gandhi had consistently highlighted concerns over examination irregularities and demanded accountability from the Centre.

She said around 23 lakh students had appeared for the examination and claimed that 21 students had died by suicide, following the paper leak.

She questioned why the Prime Minister had not sought the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, asking, "Is this a joke?"

Lamba also targeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, alleging that he had lied to the nation by claiming that no soldiers were killed during Operation Sindoor, and demanded that he apologise to the country.

She asserted that the Congress would continue its agitation both inside and outside Parliament, saying Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi would raise public issues in the Lok Sabha, while Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge would take them up in the Rajya Sabha.

"The Congress will not make any sort of compromise with the BJP Government," she said.