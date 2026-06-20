Statehood movement getting support from all sides: Karra

Many BJP functionaries from Reasi join Cong

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 19: On the occasion of birthday of Rahul Gandhi several leaders and workers from BJP and other political parties from Reasi District joined the Congress Party in the presence of PCC president, Tariq Hameed Karra.

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While speaking on the occasion Karra said their joining reflects faith in the ideology of Congress and the vision of justice, equality, and inclusive development. He welcomed all the new entrants into the party fold.

PCC Chief stated that the increasing number of people joining the Congress Party is a clear indication of a "Badalta Hindustan" (changing India), where people are looking towards Congress as an alternative that stands for democratic values, justice, and inclusive development.

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Karra said that the growing faith of the people in Congress reflects their desire for positive change and a stronger and more united nation. He warmly welcomed the new entrants into the Congress family and expressed confidence that their support would further strengthen the party at all levels.

He expressed joy that the issue of statehood launched by JKPCC over one & half years ago, is gaining support from all sides and other political parties. It was Congress which launched the movement and held Srinagar Chalo, Jammu Chalo and Delhi Chalo programmes to intensify the struggle.

Speaking on the occasion PCC working president Raman Bhalla said that Congress Party is an instrument of service to the people, which has remained dedicated to the cause of serving the people and the nation. The Congress Party is duty bound to address the urges and aspirations of the people, for the fact, it is the Congress Party alone which has always taken care of the urges and aspirations of the common man.

Former minister Jugal Kishore said that Congress believes in strengthening the people and is committed to equitable development of the State. He described BJP dispensation as anti-poor, anti youth, anti- Kissan and due to its wrong policies the sufferings of the people increased manifold. The insensitive government pushed people to the wall, as unemployment has increased, prices have risen and developmental activities have suffered a lot.

The joining programme was organized by DCC president Reasi Ajay Slalia and led by Jugal Kishore.

Senior PCC leaders present on the occasion were Ved Mahajan (Ex-MLC), Vijay Sharma (Seva Dal Chief), Sanjeev Panda, Iqbal Dar, Neeraj Gupta, Virinder Manhas, Rajvir Singh, Vijayant Pathania, and others.

Those who joined include- Pritam Sharma (BJP Dist spokersperson & President Panchayati Raj) Sher Singh (Dist. Chairman OBC BJP), Ashok Kumar, Arshad and Rafiq Mandal vice presidents, Gurvinder Singh, Parkash Singh, Jagdish Raj, Om Prakash and others.