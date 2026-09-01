Statehood For J&K: NC To Gherao BJP Headquarters In Jammu, Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Sept 1 : The National Conference (NC) said on Tuesday that it will gherao the opposition BJP headquarters in Jammu and Srinagar on Wednesday, demanding accountability for the promises the Union government made in Parliament and the Supreme Court regarding the "restoration of statehood".

"The National Conference will peacefully gherao the BJP headquarters in Srinagar and Jammu tomorrow, demanding accountability for the promises made by the Union Government in Parliament and before the Supreme Court of India," the NC said in a post on X.

The announcement comes a day before the BJP plans to gherao the civil secretariat here due to the Omar Abdullah government's alleged failure to fulfil its electoral promises.

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"Our demands are clear: Constitutional guarantees, restoration of statehood, clearance of the reservation file, and justice for the people of J&K. The mandate of the people of Jammu & Kashmir is not a blank cheque. It must be respected, not taken for granted," the NC said.

Jammu and Kashmir was reorganised into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh in August 2019 following the abrogation of Article 370. In December 2023, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of t...

In July, NC chief Farooq Abdullah, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and party workers staged a protest outside J&K House in Delhi, demanding the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. (Agencies)