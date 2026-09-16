Statehood Cannot Mask Governance Failures: LoP Sharma

Baramulla, Sept 16: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma on Wednesday accused the National Conference-led government of using the Statehood issue as a pretext to evade responsibility for governance failures.

He alleged that corruption had crossed limits and that the youth are facing distress over employment under the NC-led government.

Addressing reporters in Baramulla, Sharma said the government had responsibilities to fulfil and the available powers and resources are not being utilised effectively.

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“Let them pave the way for us. We will show how to work. They have the work, but they are not using it,” LoP Sharma said, referring to the government and its functioning.

He alleged that the youth are particularly distressed over employment issues and accused the government of filling jobs through outsourcing.

He said the opposition would continue to raise issues concerning the public, including the demands of NHM employees, daily wagers and Anganwadi workers.

The LoP also alleged that funds provided by the Centre are not being utilised effectively on the ground. He also linked this to the delay in holding Panchayati Raj and Urban Local Body elections.

The LoP Sharma criticised the government over electricity charges, alleging that increased power tariffs had added to the burden on people.

He said the opposition would continue to highlight the genuine public issues and hold the government accountable on the floor of the House and other democratic platforms. (KNO)