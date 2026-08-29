State Prepared For Possible 'Glacial Lake Outburst Floods' Incidents: Himachal Governor

Jammu, Aug 29: Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Saturday expressed concern over the devastation caused by the recent flash floods in the Nepal-Tibet region, describing climate change and global warming as major challenges for the world.

"It is a very tragic incident and has become a challenge for the entire world. Climate change and global warming are major issues for all of us. We pray to God that such an incident does not happen again," Gupta said.

Asked about a recent joint report by IIT Ropar and the University of Technology Sydney warning Himachal Pradesh about the threat of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), the governor said the possibility of such incidents in the Himalayan region was a matter of concern.

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"Our concern is that such an incident should not occur anywhere in the Himalayan range. Our Disaster Management Department has been prepared for such situations," Gupta said.

He said there was also a need to focus on helping the families and people affected by the disaster, noting with satisfaction that the Government of India had promptly begun extending assistance to the affected region.

"There has been massive destruction, and if such devastation continues in this manner, the world will have to think seriously about finding a solution," he said, adding that people must come forward and participate in relief efforts to help those affected rebuild their lives.

On the formation of a task force involving universities in Himachal Pradesh, Gupta said the initiative was aimed at preparing the state's youth to contribute to the Prime Minister's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).

"There are around two dozen universities in Himachal Pradesh, and I am the Chancellor of some of these universities. Naturally, in view of the discussions taking place in recent days about Viksit Bharat, we have been thinking about how we can prepare our youth for the future," he said.

Gupta said the Vice-Chancellors of all universities had been invited for discussions on employment, livelihood opportunities and the potential of local resources.

"One of the major issues we face today is employment. We discussed what livelihood opportunities can be created and how we can generate income from local products," he said.

He said Himachal Pradesh had significant potential in sectors such as forestry, agriculture and horticulture, while the state also had medical and technical universities.

"All these institutions have been asked to prepare, within ten days, a programme outlining what they can accomplish over the next 100 days. This will then be implemented through concrete action," he said.

He expressed confidence that the initiative launched in Himachal Pradesh would yield positive results and help translate the vision of a developed India into reality.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address and his reference to Generation Z and initiatives such as free coaching for students, Gupta said universities had already been asked to prepare a roadmap.

Regarding the controversy surrounding RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's visit to the US and the opposition expressed by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), Gupta defended the organisation and said there was nothing wrong with speaking about one's own country.

"The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is an organisation that works with a focus on nationalism. There is nothing wrong with speaking about one's own country," he said. (Agencies)