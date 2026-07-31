State-Owned Ambulances Exempted From One-Time Token Tax In J&K
JAMMU, July 31: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has exempted State-owned ambulances, which remain unregistered due to non-payment of one-time token tax, from paying the tax to facilitate their registration and operationalisation. As per an order, the exemption applies only...
JAMMU, July 31: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has exempted State-owned ambulances, which remain unregistered due to non-payment of one-time token tax, from paying the tax to facilitate their registration and operationalisation.
As per an order, the exemption applies only to ambulances that were pending registration on the date of issuance of the notification and will not cover any ambulance acquired thereafter.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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