Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 22: The three-day 3rd State Masters Games-2026, organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Masters Games Association (JKMGA), commenced today with enthusiastic participation of 638 athletes competing in 21 disciplines, celebrating fitness, sporting spirit and active ageing.

Dr Ashok Bhan, former Director General of Police, J&K and Member, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, was the chief guest at the opening ceremony. Athletes aged above 30 years from Jammu, Rajouri, Kathua, Samba, Baramulla and other districts are participating, with competitions being held at various venues across Jammu.

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Dr Bhan highlighted the psychological and emotional benefits of sports, saying regular training and competition help build confidence, reduce stress and promote mental well-being. He appreciated JKMGA for encouraging inclusivity and breaking age-related barriers, adding that sports keep people active, motivated and connected throughout life.

JKMGA president Ranjit Singh Chib, former Indian handball captain and retired SSP, stressed the importance of remaining connected with sports and making fitness part of daily life. Secretary General Neete Kour said the Games aimed to promote health and fitness and contribute towards building a Fit India through the Fit India Movement.

The proceedings were conducted by JKMGA Vice-President Mamta Bajaj, while Executive Member Ashok Sharma presented the vote of thanks.

Prominent persons present included Romesh Sharma, Ashok Kumar, Kuljeet Singh, Somraj Sharma, Prabal Sharma, Rameshwar Singh Manhas, Pankaj Malhotra, Amrinder Singh, Shikha Jain, Arti Khajuria and Priyanka, besides sports conveners and members of the sports fraternity.