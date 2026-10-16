State level conference held to prepare for second phase of Census 2027

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 15: A one-day conference was held here today to review preparations for the second phase of Census 2027, involving population enumeration in Jammu and Kashmir, excluding snow-bound areas.

The conference was jointly chaired by Chief Principal Census Officer (CPCO) and Director of Census Operations, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Amit Sharma, and Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, J&K, Mohammad Owais Ahmed.

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Organised by the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department in collaboration with the Directorate of Census Operations, J&K and Ladakh, the conference was held in hybrid mode at the Civil Secretariat here.

Senior officers and representatives from various departments participated in the deliberations, including officials from the Revenue, Finance, Housing and Urban Development, School Education, Higher Education, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj departments, besides the Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir.

Deputy Commissioners, who serve as Principal Census Officers, and Charge Officers from various districts also attended the conference.

CPCO Amit Sharma and Joint Director Arun Kumar delivered a presentation on the population enumeration process, methodology, timelines and responsibilities of various stakeholders to familiarise them with the requirements of Census 2027.

The participants discussed preparations for the second phase of population enumeration, coordination between the Union Territory and district administrations, and training and logistical arrangements required for the smooth conduct of the exercise.

Officers posted outside Srinagar participated through video conferencing.

During the concluding session, Sharma and Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, J&K, Mohammad Owais Ahmed stressed the need for collective efforts to ensure the timely and coordinated conduct of population enumeration across Jammu and Kashmir, excluding snow-bound areas.

It was also decided that teams from the Directorate of Census Operations and the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department would conduct random visits in the coming days to review training and other preparatory activities for Census 2027.