Start special financial package for Shri Budha Amarnath pilgrimage

Ronik Sharma

roniksharmaofficial21@gmail.com

One of the main objectives of the Central Government is the promotion of sacred shrines and development of religious tourism in order to promote local tourism as well as religious attractions and sacred shrines thorough out the country. The present Government at Centre has already taken highly successful initiatives in this direction for the development and promotion of religious tourism, through various schemes like the Prashad, Swadesh Darshan schemes, etc. The Central Government's ministry of tourism has undertaken numerous developmental projects and other initiatives for the promotion of religious tourism at different places. Everyone knows that these schemes excel at identifying, developing, and attracting pilgrims to the holy shrines. It is a well known fact that the promotion of the religious tourism marks a significant and positive impact on the Nations overall travel and tourist industry while adding valuable spiritual and wellness dimensions. Numerous places of worship are highly appealing to both locals and visitors, including pilgrims from different parts of the country as well from other Nations around the globe. Like other religious places, Shri Budha Amarnath sacred shrine is highly revered site of Lord "Shiva" situated at Rajpura (Mandi tehsil) district Poonch in the far flung area of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. At this Holy shrine of Lord Shiva "commonly known as Shri Budha Amarnath" lord Shiva made an appearance as "Swayambhu" a natural occuring. Apart from local pilgrims every year during the period of annual yatra pilgrims from across the nation come to do this holy journey, which takes only 10 to 12 days only and culminates before Raksha Bandhan, and a constant stream of devotees arrives every year and like other sacred places Shri Budha Amarnath is also highly appealing sacred shrine of "Lord Shiva." Just as numerous developmental projects have been completed at other holy shrines in different parts of the country under the Prashad, Swadesh Darshan schemes, if a similar step would be undertaken for Shri Budha Amarnath Shrine pilgrimage, it would lead to an increase in pilgrim footfall and simultaneously boost the local economy in the long run. As we all know, Poonch district is a far-flung border area which is not only beautiful region like Kashmir but also has many other things from a tourism perspective. When considering the scenic beauty, different scenic tourist destinations, and religious sacred shrines of both Rajouri and Poonch districts, a truly remarkable sight unfolds. And if we consider only religious pilgrimages specifically, these places naturally foster a connection with spirituality and religious sites themselves. Keeping all these factors in mind, the Government of India specially Ministry of Tourism should introduce a special financial assistance grant scheme for pilgrims wishing to undertake the Shri Budha Amarnath pilgrimage but lacking the necessary funds; this is because the region is remote, and the cost of transportation particularly the round-trip fare is quite high for the average person or family. This thing will act as an enabler for a larger segment of the populace, to experience the spiritual, cultural and historical significance of the Rajouri- Poonch districts during Shri Budha Amarnath pilgrimage. The pilgrimage to Shri Budha Amarnath is already underway; if the Government of India introduces such special assistance grant scheme alongside and support it, tourism in Poonch and Rajouri will certainly increase, benefitting the local economy and overall growth and development. This kind of scheme aligns perfectly with the Government of India's as well as the Prime Minister's "Vocal for Local" slogan and Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas and Sab Ka Vishwas, which stands to benefit significantly from such initiatives. Similarly, if the states as well as Union Territory Governments also take such kind of initiatives to provide special financial assistance grant (Scheme) for Shri Budha Amarnath pilgrimage including transportation opportunities to their states as well as Union Territories common people those who wish to travel for pilgrimage but lack the means it would be supportive and beneficial for common, average people for pilgrimage to Shri Budha Amarnath sacred shrine. Like other ministries, If the Railways and State Road Transport Ministeries collaborate with the Ministry of Tourism, a major tourist circuit could be developed in the near future for such special financial assistance Scheme as well as for the promotion of Religious tourism and eco-friendly tourism. Comparatively, this would provide a significant boost to religious tourism, economy, other tourism and tourist destinations in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. Benefitting pilgrims and other tourists alike, as well as the local populace living in the extreme border area of the country.

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Such initiatives will not only impact on local agricultural as well as horticultural production but also boost local interest in increasing output; simultaneously, the tourism industry will see a significant surge, local migration to other parts of the country in search of employment will decrease, and the overall morale of the general public living in border districts will be boosted. The introduction of a special financial assistance grant scheme for the Budha Amarnath Pilgrimage is not merely is subsidy for religious travel; it is a strategic investment in national integration, border security, and rural economies. By making this remote, sacred shrine of Lord "Shiva" accessible to the common masses of the country, the Government can stimulate a self- sustaining economic ecosystem in the sensitive twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch. When spiritual heritage is reinforced with robust infrastructure and targeted financial inclusivity, it bridges geographic divides and fosters deep National harmony. Implementing Special Financial assistance grant scheme will honour the faith of millions, uplift vulnerable border communities, and successfully realize the holistic development goals envisioned by the Nation's leadership.

(The author is a social activist and an advocate by profession. )