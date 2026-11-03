Starlink - Perils of outsourcing strategic autonomy

Lt Gen. Bhopinder Singh (Retd)

bhopinder593@gmail.com

Ukraine's experience is a stark warning for India i.e., when a private satellite network becomes indispensable to military operations, the power to keep it running, or switch it off, becomes a strategic lever.

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The controversy surrounding Elon Musk's Starlink services in Ukraine should set alarm bells ringing in New Delhi. It is not merely a dispute over commercial terms of service. It exposes a fundamental reality - when a nation relies on a privately controlled foreign communications network for critical operations, it risks surrendering strategic autonomy to those who control the switch.

For India, which faces a two-front security challenge and shares contested borders with China and Pakistan, this is a warning that cannot be ignored. The question is not whether Starlink is technologically impressive, but whether India can afford to make critical national security functions dependent on a service whose availability may ultimately be determined outside its sovereign control.

Amid the war with Russia, Musk accused Ukrainian forces of violating Starlink's terms by using a civilian commercial network for offensive drone strikes. He said SpaceX had closed the loophole, while Ukrainian officials reported restrictions and disruptions affecting military terminals. President Volodymyr Zelensky subsequently announced that Starlink and Starshield operations had returned to the speeds Ukraine required.

The episode also raised questions about the US government's role in restrictions affecting Ukrainian operations. Reports offered differing accounts of who was responsible, while Musk has described Starshield, SpaceX's military-oriented system, as owned and controlled by the US government. The precise chain of decision-making remains contested. But the strategic lesson is clear i.e., a country cannot depend on a communications network without possessing sovereign control over its continued availability. Ukraine's experience demonstrates why governments must examine the risks of dependence before a crisis makes alternatives difficult to implement.

Satellite communications increasingly support military command and control, logistics, intelligence sharing, surveillance and unmanned systems. Losing connectivity at a critical moment can disrupt operations and undermine battlefield coordination. What happens if a foreign provider changes its terms of service? What if its home government imposes restrictions under domestic law or national security policies? And what if access is curtailed precisely when military operations require uninterrupted communications?

These are not allegations against Musk or predictions about his intentions. They are questions of national security. India might purchase terminals and pay for the service, yet it would not necessarily control the satellites, software, network architecture or external decisions governing access. The power to deny a capability need not be exercised to have strategic significance. Its mere existence creates uncertainty about whether that capability will remain available when it matters most.

India's strategic autonomy rests on retaining freedom of action rather than becoming excessively dependent on any external power. That principle has shaped its approach to defence procurement, energy security and indigenous technological development. Digital infrastructure deserves the same scrutiny.

Starlink could offer substantial civilian benefits, connecting remote communities and supporting disaster relief. The answer is not to reject foreign technology simply because it is American. The danger arises when a useful commercial service becomes a single point of failure for a critical national function.

Dependence on a private company and dependence on a foreign government are distinct risks, even when they intersect. A company operates within commercial and contractual constraints; a government can exercise regulatory, legal and national security powers. India may have limited practical recourse if access is interrupted during an emergency. Diplomatic goodwill and commercial assurances cannot guarantee that foreign interests will always align with India's strategic priorities.

India's security environment makes this issue particularly consequential. Along the Line of Actual Control with China, difficult terrain and long distances demand resilient communications. During a confrontation, conventional infrastructure could be disrupted by physical damage, cyber operations or electronic warfare. Satellite networks offer valuable redundancy. But redundancy is not sovereignty.

Replacing dependence on vulnerable terrestrial infrastructure with dependence on a foreign-controlled satellite network could solve one problem while creating another. The same concern extends to Indian Ocean maritime operations and disaster response. India must ask - can it sustain essential operations if a foreign provider becomes unavailable through technical failure, commercial decisions, regulatory restrictions or geopolitical pressure? If the answer is no, a strategic vulnerability exists, regardless of the technology's sophistication.

India should welcome satellite technology while insisting on safeguards proportionate to its strategic importance. Critical military communications must remain under sovereign control. Foreign commercial networks may supplement national capabilities but should not become indispensable without assured alternatives. Contracts for sensitive applications should address service continuity, advance notification and suspension conditions. Such provisions cannot override every foreign governmental decision, but they can help reduce unacceptable dependencies.

India must also develop alternative communications pathways, combining indigenous satellite capabilities, secure terrestrial networks and genuinely independent systems. Multiple providers offer little resilience if they depend on the same external infrastructure. Military planners must test whether essential functions can continue if a commercial network is suddenly withdrawn. Contingency planning must precede deployment, not follow a crisis.

Technological self-reliance is not simply about manufacturing products domestically. It means retaining the capacity to make independent decisions and sustain essential national functions when external support disappears.

Ukraine's experience is a warning about dependence under wartime pressure. It does not prove that Starlink will be withheld from India, but it demonstrates why control must be considered before dependence becomes entrenched. The issue is ultimately larger than Elon Musk. Tomorrow, the same vulnerability could involve another corporation, technology or government whose priorities diverge from India's.

India should welcome Starlink as an instrument of connectivity and innovation, but access to advanced foreign technology must never be confused with control over it. A nation may rent bandwidth, procure equipment and enter into partnerships. It cannot afford to rent its strategic autonomy. When India's national security is on the line, will its critical communications remain available because India has the sovereign capacity to ensure they do, or merely because someone outside India has decided to allow them? That is a question New Delhi must answer before a crisis arrives.

(The author is former Lt Governor of Andaman & Nicobar Islands & Puducherry)