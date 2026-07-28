Stalemate Ends, Lok Sabha Takes Up Debate On Anti-Paper Leak Bill

New Delhi, Jul 28: Ending a week-long logjam, the Lok Sabha on Tuesday began a discussion on the anti-paper leak Bill, with Union minister Jitendra Singh describing it as a reaffirmation of the government's commitment to safeguard the welfare of students and the youth.

Speaking on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, the minister of state in the PMO said the Modi government finished an unaccomplished task to bring a law to prevent examination malpractices in 2024.

"Incidents of paper leaks have taken place in various states ruled by different parties... The anti-paper leak Bill is a reaffirmation of the government's commitment to safeguard the welfare of students and youth. The amendment... (is being) brought to make the law more stringent," Singh said.

Advertisement

RSP MP N K Premchandran moved that the Bill should be circulated for stakeholder consultations till December 1, so that it can be made more fruitful.

The government introduced the Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday, days after student protests over the NEET fiasco led to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as education minister, to provide for stricter punishment of up to 10 years in jail and a heftier fine of Rs 50 lakh for paper leaks.

The Bill was introduced by Singh amid sloganeering by the opposition demanding a response from the government over the police crackdown on students during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led July 20 protest march to Parliament.

However, no discussion could take place on the Bill amid the din on Monday.

The opposition has been raking up the NEET paper leak issue since the Monsoon session began on July 20. As a result, no legislative business could be taken up until Monday, except for the introduction of two Bills. (Agencies)