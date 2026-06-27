Stadium XI, SLHC storm into final of Sham Lal Sharma Memorial Hockey Tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, June 26: Stadium XI Jammu and Sham Lal Hockey Club (SLHC) stormed into the final of the Sham Lal Sharma Memorial Hockey Tournament after registering convincing victories in their respective semi-final matches played today.

In the first semi-final, Stadium XI Jammu outclassed Khalsa Club Jammu by 5-1. Gurpreet Singh delivered an exceptional performance and was adjudged the Man of the Match.

Advertisement

In the second semi-final, Sham Lal Hockey Club defeated Hiranagar Hockey Club by 6-2 to secure their place in the title clash. Vishu Sharma of Sham Lal Hockey Club was declared the Player of the Match for his outstanding performance.

The tournament is being organized jointly by Sham Lal Hockey Club, Power House Hockey Club, and Baba Banda Singh Hockey Club under the aegis of Hockey Jammu & Kashmir, in collaboration with the District Administration Poonch, District Police Poonch, Department of Youth Services & Sports, Poonch and the J&K Sports Council.

The tournament will culminate tomorrow with an exciting schedule of matches. The third-place match between Hiranagar Hockey Club and Khalsa Club Jammu will be played at 7:30 AM. An exhibition girls’ hockey match will be held at 3 PM, followed by the grand final between Stadium XI Jammu and Sham Lal Sharma Hockey Club, which is scheduled to begin at 5 PM.

The matches were conducted under the supervision of a panel of Hockey India-qualified technical officials Padamdev Singh served as the Technical Delegate (TD), while Navjot Singh and Rohit officiated as Technical Officials (TOs). The matches were umpired by Ashwani , Malkit, Sahil Kumar, Jagjeet Singh and Jaspreet Kour, while Harmik Singh Vikas, Sunil and Meenakshi performed the duties of judges.