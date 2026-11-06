SSR schedule for J&K, Ladakh, HP to be announced in due course: ECI

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 5: The Election Commission of India (ECI) today said the Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh will be announced in due course of time.

The Commission said the schedule for roll revision in these three States/UTs will be announced keeping in view their weather conditions.

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"Also, for the 3 States/UTs namely Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, where SIR has not been started so far, schedule for roll revision will be announced in due course of time keeping in view their weather conditions," the ECI said

The last revision of electoral rolls in Jammu & Kashmir was carried out in 2024. Since then, no such activity has been undertaken in Jammu & Kashmir.

The Election Commission, however, announced the annual Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls in Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, Mizoram, Odisha and Sikkim.

The poll roll revision exercise seeks to enroll eligible voters, particularly young and first-time electors, and facilitate advance applications from those who will become eligible on April 1, July 1 and October 1, 2027.

The draft electoral rolls will be published on November 30.

Final publication of electoral rolls will take place on January 21, 2027.

Deletion applications must undergo field verification in cases involving repeated or multiple entries. Electoral registration officers must personally cross-check deletions exceeding two per cent of electors at a polling station or where the same objector files more than five objections.

Furnishing Aadhaar details in Forms 6 and 8 will remain voluntary. No application for enrolment can be rejected, nor can an existing entry be deleted, for failure to provide Aadhaar.

On October 15, the poll authority had announced SSR in 17 states, including poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab.

In a first, the election body had then decided to share rolls with parties in "readable PDF format" instead of image files.

The Commission has directed chief secretaries of the respective states and UTs to ensure adequate manpower and resources for the exercise.