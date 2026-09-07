SSP Traffic, others release devotional song album ‘Bawe Wali Maa’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 6: SSP Traffic Jammu, Amit Bhasin along with Social Activist & chairman Samvedna Society, Keshav Chopra and Deputy Director ICDS, Malvika Sharma, here today, released the devotional song 'Bawe Wali Maa' sung by Shivani Puri and directed by Parikshit Dogra.

A handout stated that Sonam Sountra served as producer and lyricist, music was composed by Shubham (Kaliveer Ji Productions), actors who performed in the song album were Arpan Baigra and Mannat. The devotional song has been released on Sonam01 YouTube Channel.

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Speaking on the occasion, SSP Traffic Jammu, Amit Bhasin said that music and creative activities provide youth with a positive direction and help them utilise their energy constructively.

Keshav Chopra said: "Our youth have immense talent and potential. They should focus on their skills, creativity and dreams and utilise their energy in positive activities."

Deputy Director ICDS, Malvika Sharma appreciated the efforts being made to encourage young and emerging artists and said that such platforms help youngsters showcase their creativity and connect with the rich cultural and devotional traditions of J&K.

Others present on the occasion were Inspector Sunil Singh DTI, Sars Bharti, Baldeep Kour, Nandani Sharma.

Stage proceedings were managed by Shifali Sharma, while Sonam Sountra presented the vote of thanks.