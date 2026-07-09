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Home / State / SSP Jammu reviews crime, security arrangements in district

SSP Jammu reviews crime, security arrangements in district

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, July 8: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Joginder Singh today chaired a crime and security review meeting at the District Police Lines (DPL), Jammu, and directed officers to intensify action against drug trafficking, organised crime and...

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Daily Excelsior
04:48 AM Jul 09, 2026 IST
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SSP Jammu Joginder Singh chairing a meeting of police officers at DPL Jammu on Wednesday.

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 8: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Joginder Singh today chaired a crime and security review meeting at the District Police Lines (DPL), Jammu, and directed officers to intensify action against drug trafficking, organised crime and other illegal activities while ensuring foolproof security during the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The meeting was attended by Zonal Superintendents of Police, SDPOs, DySPs, SHOs, In-charge Police Posts and other supervisory officers.

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Reviewing the overall crime situation, SSP Jammu assessed the progress in the investigation of important cases, disposal of pending cases and action taken against drug peddlers, proclaimed offenders, absconders and history-sheeters.

He instructed officers to step up efforts against narcotics smuggling, bovine smuggling, illegal mining and other criminal activities.

Emphasising security during the Amarnath Yatra, he directed officers to remain on high alert, enhance patrolling, strengthen area domination and maintain close coordination with other security agencies to ensure a safe and peaceful pilgrimage.

The SSP also stressed the need for public-friendly policing and asked officers to address public grievances promptly, strengthen community policing and ensure a quick response to emergency calls.

He urged all officers to perform their duties with professionalism and dedication to maintain peace, law and order, and public safety across the district.

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