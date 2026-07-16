SSP CICE addresses programme at PTS Kathua

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, July 15: As part of its continuous efforts to strengthen cybercrime awareness and promote cyber hygiene among police personnel, CICE, J&K, organized a comprehensive Cyber Awareness Programme at the Police Training School (PTS), Kathua.

The programme was conducted by Ramnish Gupta, SSP CICE, who delivered a lecture on the evolving cyber threat landscape, emerging cyber frauds, digital investigation techniques, and the importance of cyber vigilance in policing. He emphasized the need for timely reporting of cyber incidents, preservation of digital evidence, and effective use of the*National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and the 1930 Cyber Helpline to combat online financial frauds.

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The programme was attended by approximately 700 police officers/officials including PTS staff members and trainees. The interactive session focused on creating awareness about various forms of cybercrime such as phishing, online financial frauds, social media scams, identity theft, digital arrest frauds, investment scams, and other emerging cyber threats. Participants were also sensitized about best cybersecurity practices and preventive measures to safeguard personal and official digital assets.

The officers present were DySP Anil Sagar, DySP Daljeet Singh, CPO Rajeev Thapa, and SrPO Ashwani Sharma.

The programme concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session, during which participants sought clarifications on practical aspects of cybercrime investigation and prevention. The initiative received an encouraging response and reaffirmed CICE's commitment to building a cyber-aware and technologically empowered police force across Jammu & Kashmir.